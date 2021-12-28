Damaged Barzulla flyover railing poses risk to commuters

Srinagar, Dec 28: Commuters have expressed concern over the failure of authorities to repair damaged railing on the Barzulla flyover here.
A group of commuters said a part of the railing on the flyover was damaged several months ago. “Now a large part of the railing is missing on the curve. In case of any mishap, there is risk to motorists and pedestrians. Hundreds of people walk on the flyover and there is risk that they can fall down the flyover from the damaged spot. It is ironical that authorities have failed to undertake repairs on the vital busy flyover,” they said.
“We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.