Damaged Barzulla flyover railing poses risk to commuters

A group of commuters said a part of the railing on the flyover was damaged several months ago. “Now a large part of the railing is missing on the curve. In case of any mishap, there is risk to motorists and pedestrians. Hundreds of people walk on the flyover and there is risk that they can fall down the flyover from the damaged spot. It is ironical that authorities have failed to undertake repairs on the vital busy flyover,” they said.