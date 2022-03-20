Dar Mohalla residents decry poor cellular service
Srinagar, Mar 20: The residents of the Dar Mohalla area of Ishber here said that weak cellular signal causes inconvenience to them.
The residents said that they are unable to make or receive call due to weak signal by a private cellular operator.
“This is affecting day-to-day communication in the area. The concerned telecom company has failed to redress the issue,” said Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, a local.
The residents said that the issue is proving to be a hurdle in online studies of their children and should be looked into.
“We called many officials related to the issue but nothing was done. In today's world, be it online classes or online money transactions, everything happened via mobile. But in our area that is not possible with poor cellphone signal,” said another local.
The residents appealed to the concerned telecom authorities to look into the issue.