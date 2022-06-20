Day after opening, Dr Ali Jan Road closed again

Srinagar, June 20: Day after opening, the Ali Jan Road was again partially closed due to haphazard laying of pipes for drainage construction.
This severely affected vehicular movement on the vital route leading to SKIMS Soura. The residents and commuters in the area said that the road has been closed and opened multiple times causing inconvenience to them.
On Monday Greater Kashmir reported that the R&B department has opened the Dr. Ali Jan Road stretch for traffic. An official said that the Drainage department and R&B are simultaneously working on their respective projects along the road that has been forcing the closure of the road from time to time.
Residents of the area have been saying that the delay in completion of development projects at Dr. Ali Jan Road has created a traffic mess at Eidgah, Soura, and adjoining areas.
“From last week, the road has been opened and closed multiple times, creating a traffic mess in the area. It has been raining for the past few days and the road stretch has turned muddy. Such projects should be properly managed so that the closure will be for a minimum time and should not be repeated,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local from Soura.
Locals said that the road is a connecting road to SKIMS and many essential services including ambulances get stuck at the closed road stretch.
An official from the R&B department said that the road has faced closure multiple times as more than one department is working there.
“We have finished our initial work on the road but another department was laying pipes there and that is why they had to dig the road stretch in a few places. This is the reason the road had to be partially closed a few times. All the departments are trying their best to finish the work soon so that the road will not face continuous closures,” said the official.