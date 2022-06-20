Day after opening, Dr Ali Jan Road closed again

This severely affected vehicular movement on the vital route leading to SKIMS Soura. The residents and commuters in the area said that the road has been closed and opened multiple times causing inconvenience to them.

On Monday Greater Kashmir reported that the R&B department has opened the Dr. Ali Jan Road stretch for traffic. An official said that the Drainage department and R&B are simultaneously working on their respective projects along the road that has been forcing the closure of the road from time to time.

Residents of the area have been saying that the delay in completion of development projects at Dr. Ali Jan Road has created a traffic mess at Eidgah, Soura, and adjoining areas.