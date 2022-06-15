Day after sealing, emotional scenes outside Centaur Hotel

Srinagar, June 15: Emotional scenes were witnessed outside Centaur Hotel here on Wednesday after the families of employees reached its main gate which was sealed by the government in wake of alleged violation of lease agreement by the Hotel Corporation of India (HCI).
The families reached the main gate early today where many among them were seen crying as they see a bleak future due to the taking over of Centaur Hotel by the government.
According to news agency KNO, the families say that “the government’s decision is all set to push them towards starvation as the sole bread earners of their families have lost their jobs.”
“Everyone at home is crying as there is no other source of income for us,” said Fayaz Ahmad, one of the employees
Fayaz has been serving at Centaur Hotel since 1992 and his services were confirmed in 1995. Fayaz like many other employees is the sole bread earner of his six-member family including father, mother, wife and two children.
“Everyone at home has been confused since last evening. They are unable to understand how the job is being snatched. My family is apprehensive of a bleak future,” Fayaz said.
“One cannot imagine the condition of employees and their families at present. We are completely devastated since last evening as the decision of taking over the Centaur Hotel without even considering the plights of employees has landed us in trouble,” he said.
Moreover, a day after the government took possession of the Centaur Hotel, Deepak Khullar, the CEO of AI subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) met the anguished employees here in Srinagar.
Khullar as per the employees has assured that the demands of jobs security will be raised with the concerned authorities. He also expressed sympathy with the employees.
Muhammad Shafi, President Centaur Employees Union said that they have decided to wait for at least a week to see what steps would be taken by the government for the wellbeing of the employees.
“We have decided to wait for at least a week. In case the demands are not met, the future course of action will be decided then after accordingly,” Shafi said.
Pertinently, the employees spent the night at Centaur Hotel to mark a protest against the government move. However, they left the place this morning.
Tehsildar Khanyar, Aaliya Tabbasum didn’t share the details, however, she said that the employees have left the hotel and the government has taken the possession of the building --