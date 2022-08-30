Day Care cum Recreational Centre for Senior Citizens to be made functional soon

The DC said that the Day Care cum Recreational Centre for Senior Citizens in Srinagar District is expected to provide a platform to the senior citizens and retired persons to spend time together and share views, life experiences, discuss various issues, read newspapers and enlighten society with their rich experiences.

Worth to mention that various senior citizens/retired persons had hailed the decision of the Government to set up such a centre in Srinagar to facilitate the elderly persons to remain actively engaged with the society. During the visit, DC made some observations and asked GM JKPCC to take corrective measures immediately for making the facility fully operational.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar Eidgah, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer and other concerned Officers during the visit.