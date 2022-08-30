Day Care cum Recreational Centre for Senior Citizens to be made functional soon

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday undertook a visit to the first ever Day Care cum Recreational Centre established for Senior Citizens at Syedpora Eidgah Tehsil of the District here.
During the visit, the DC took a round of various sections of the Centre including Resting rooms, Recreational cum Reading room, Medical First Aid Room, Pantry and took stock of the facilities put in place for the holistic recreation of senior citizens/elderly persons of the District.
On the occasion, the DC was apprised that the Centre has been fully equipped with all facilities including Television, Chess/Carom, Books, internet/WiFi facility, Newspapers, Magazines and other services for recreational purposes, besides other basic amenities.
The DC said that the Day Care cum Recreational Centre for Senior Citizens in Srinagar District is expected to provide a platform to the senior citizens and retired persons to spend time together and share views, life experiences, discuss various issues, read newspapers and enlighten society with their rich experiences.
Worth to mention that various senior citizens/retired persons had hailed the decision of the Government to set up such a centre in Srinagar to facilitate the elderly persons to remain actively engaged with the society. During the visit, DC made some observations and asked GM JKPCC to take corrective measures immediately for making the facility fully operational.
The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar Eidgah, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer and other concerned Officers during the visit.