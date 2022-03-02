Day-long flow of medical representatives hits patient care at PHC Maharaj Gunj

The PHC Maharaj Gunj has been operating from makeshift sheds at SR Gunj. Patients and doctors have been complaining of space crunch. Zonal Medical Officer Maharaj Gunj PHC Dr Shafqat said he has requested the MRs to visit the PHC after 2 pm as per guidelines. He said that “I have been instructing the MRs to follow the proper guidelines. Our doctors are also not encouraging such things. They have also been of the view that patient care should not be disturbed. Our PHC is the primary PHC of the downtown area and we don’t want our OPDs and other sections disturbed,” Dr Shafqat said.