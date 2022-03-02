Day-long flow of medical representatives hits patient care at PHC Maharaj Gunj

Srinagar, Mar 2: Untimely visits of medical representatives (MRs) to Maharaj Gunj Pubic Health Centre (PHC) in Old Srinagar has irked patients and medical staff there.
“There should be a particular timing for such visits. OPDs are for patients not for medical representatives. We understand that they are also working for their livelihood but it should not be done at the cost of our health care. A particular time should be kept for these kinds of medical activities so that patients won’t suffer. I believe there must be guidelines so that MRs won’t visit any time of the day. These kinds of things affect everyone,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a patient.
The PHC Maharaj Gunj has been operating from makeshift sheds at SR Gunj. Patients and doctors have been complaining of space crunch. Zonal Medical Officer Maharaj Gunj PHC Dr Shafqat said he has requested the MRs to visit the PHC after 2 pm as per guidelines. He said that “I have been instructing the MRs to follow the proper guidelines. Our doctors are also not encouraging such things. They have also been of the view that patient care should not be disturbed. Our PHC is the primary PHC of the downtown area and we don’t want our OPDs and other sections disturbed,” Dr Shafqat said.
“I will also raise the issue with the union of MRs so that they will be made to follow the guidelines. I have also been instructing doctors to make sure that MRs meet them in personal chambers and not in OPDs. We will ensure that no guidelines are breached. We hope that MRs will cooperate in this regard,” he said.