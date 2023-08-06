Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption observed at Amar Singh College

This commemorative event, marked by unwavering commitment and dedication, signifies a significant milestone in the UT’s journey towards a transparent and corruption-free society. This day serves as a clarion call for individuals, organizations, and communities to unite against corruption and embrace a path of honesty, transparency, and ethical conduct.

Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Nodal Officer Kashmir Division Colleges and Principal, Amar Singh College in his address said that the Government of J&K has been steadfast in its pursuit of creating a corruption-free governing system through various initiatives, policies, and reforms. He apprised the audience about the various steps taken by the college to combat any kind of ill doing and wrong practice in the functioning of the college.