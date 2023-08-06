Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption observed at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, Aug 6: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Legal Literacy Club, Amar Singh College, Srinagar, observed the "Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption." The theme of the event was “Corruption Free Jammu & Kashmir” as a part of the Vigilance Awareness initiative of J&K Government.
This commemorative event, marked by unwavering commitment and dedication, signifies a significant milestone in the UT’s journey towards a transparent and corruption-free society. This day serves as a clarion call for individuals, organizations, and communities to unite against corruption and embrace a path of honesty, transparency, and ethical conduct.
Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Nodal Officer Kashmir Division Colleges and Principal, Amar Singh College in his address said that the Government of J&K has been steadfast in its pursuit of creating a corruption-free governing system through various initiatives, policies, and reforms. He apprised the audience about the various steps taken by the college to combat any kind of ill doing and wrong practice in the functioning of the college.
Prof Ajaz Bashir maintained that corruption is a termite which is eating our vitals and we need to fight it collectively. He impressed upon students to visit his office anytime for any problem, discrimination or any case of Nepotism or favoritism in college.
Superintendent of Police, ACB, Srinagar, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Wani highlighted various initiatives that Anti Corruption Bureau has taken to combat the menace of corruption and ensuring accountability in Jammu & Kashmir.
In his address, he highlighted various laws and provisions that empower the ACB to investigate and prosecute corrupt practices effectively. Emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of public institutions, he enjoined upon the students and the Faculty to extend their cooperation in eradicating corruption from the society.
Prof. Tafazul Hussain, Department of Political Science, also spoke on the occasion and stressed how corruption works in the society and the need to change the perception of the people.
Other senior officers and officials of Anti Corruption Bureau present on the occasion spoke at length about the empowerment that has come in the hands of citizens to fight the menace of corruption and ACB is a call, tweet or a whatsapp communication away from you for being a whistleblower against corruption.