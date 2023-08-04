DC Srinagar chairs 2nd meeting of DLIMC

Srinagar, Aug 4: The 2nd meeting of the District Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee(DLIMC) of Srinagar District constituted by the Government for implementation of the Centrally sponsored Project “Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies” (PACS) was held today.
The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects with regard to Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in Srinagar District recommended to UTLIMC under centrally sponsored project for computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman DLIMC, Srinagar took a first hand appraisal of the present status of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in Srinagar District. He also took stock of their overall functioning during his interaction with the CEOs of all the 7 PACS established in the District Srinagar.
On the occasion, the DC asked for completing all the technical requirements for procurement of hardware components as per NABARD recommendations in order to make these Societies fully computerized. He stressed on procuring the hardware with specifications aimed at achieving the desired outcomes. Pertinent to mention that DLIMC Srinagar has nominated/ recommended 7 PACS of District under the centrally sponsored project aimed to provide assistance of Rs 3.91 lakh per PACS of District Srinagar for their computerization so that the activities undertaken by these PACS and their records are fully computerized to provide profits to the beneficiaries in rural areas of District Srinagar.
The project also brings these PACS under the ambit of technology and the hassle free services offered by the PACS are available to the common people.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC asked the concerned officers to ensure smooth implementation of the project as per approved guidelines to provide maximum benefit to the PACS.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Officers from J&K State Cooperative Bank, Cooperative Department, NABARD and other concerned.