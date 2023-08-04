DC Srinagar chairs 2nd meeting of DLIMC

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects with regard to Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in Srinagar District recommended to UTLIMC under centrally sponsored project for computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman DLIMC, Srinagar took a first hand appraisal of the present status of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in Srinagar District. He also took stock of their overall functioning during his interaction with the CEOs of all the 7 PACS established in the District Srinagar.