DC Srinagar chairs 6th meeting of Monitoring Committee of National Clean Air programme

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad AijazAsad here in his office chamber.

The DC took a detailed review of the all works being implemented under NCAP for current fiscal including procurement of Dusting and Vacuum Cleaning Vehicles for regular cleaning of road dust, Jet Washer Water Spraying of roads, establishment of Water Fountains at major intersections/circles, installation of Clean Air Towers and installation of Air Quality Monitoring system in the City.