DC Srinagar chairs 6th meeting of Monitoring Committee of National Clean Air programme

Srinagar, Feb 7: In order to review the progress on Rs 5 crore City Specific Action Plan undertaken for monitoring and implementation of National Clean Air programme (NCAP) to improve Air Quality Index in District Srinagar, the 6th meeting of Monitoring Committee of NCAP was held here today.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad AijazAsad here in his office chamber.
The DC took a detailed review of the all works being implemented under NCAP for current fiscal including procurement of Dusting and Vacuum Cleaning Vehicles for regular cleaning of road dust, Jet Washer Water Spraying of roads, establishment of Water Fountains at major intersections/circles, installation of Clean Air Towers and installation of Air Quality Monitoring system in the City.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that tendering process of all works have been almost completed and bids of various works have been received which are under technical evaluation phase.
The DC asked the officers to finalise the presentation regarding the plan by or before 9th of this month for timely onward submission. He also directed them to accelerate the process for early execution of the works taken up under the NCA program in the District.
The DC said the main objective of the National Clean Air programme is to adopt modern technology based mechanism for strengthening the air quality monitoring network. He stressed the officers to put in extra efforts so that the Air Quality Index is brought down to below 50 against the present level.