DC Srinagar chairs District Level Bankers Review Committee Meet

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner assessed the sector wise performance of the Banks in implementation of different Government initiatives and reviewed the achievements of Banks in lending to Priority/Non Priority sectors under Annual Credit Plan.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that an amount of Rs 2017.36 crore has been disbursed among 43197 cases in Srinagar District under different schemes thereby generating self-employment opportunities for over 114943 unemployed youth of the District during financial year 2022-23.