DC Srinagar chairs DLTFC meeting

Srinagar, Oct 10: A meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) which met here today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad gave approval to clear 48 cases under Jammu & Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme(JKREGP).
A loan amounting to several crores was provided to eligible beneficiaries of the District for setting up income generating units.
The Committee under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner screened and scrutinised all the applications and all 48 beneficiaries were interviewed/interacted by the Committee and were selected for sponsorship under different Industries and sectors.