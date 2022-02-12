DC Srinagar chairs meeting of District Registering Authority

Srinagar, Feb 12: A meeting of District Registering Authority under ISM (AYUSH) was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, here to ensure regulated operation of Ayush Clinical Establishments in the District.
On the occasion, a total of 37 cases pertaining to the grant of registrations was put forth before the Authority. After proper screening in consonance with the guidelines laid under Registrations Act, out of 37 cases, 30 registrations were approved under Ayush Clinical Establishments in Srinagar by the chairman District Registration Authority.
The District Magistrate said that it is for the first time that Clinical Establishments/Shops providing Ayush/Unani treatment in Srinagar District have been registered to ensure their functioning in a regulated manner. He said AYUSH treatment is an alternate choice of cure as it has long term benefits and all measures are being taken to regulate clinical establishments and promote treatment under Ayush.