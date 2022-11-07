DC Srinagar chairs meeting of DTF on Measles-Rubella Elimination

Srinagar, Nov 7: To give impetus to the progress towards Measles-Rubella Elimination in the district, a meeting of District Task Force (DTF) was today held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex, here.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held with regard to implementation of road map formulated by the Government for Measles, Rubella Elimination from the country by 2023.
On the occasion, the DC said that Srinagar District has an adequate healthcare infrastructure to manage the Universal Immunization programme and Surveillance activities to achieve the target.
The DC urged upon the Health functionaries of the district to take all possible measures and give focused attention towards the Measles, Rubella Elimination in the District.
The DC stressed on active participation of educational institutions in spreading awareness and sensitizing students about the infection of Measles and Rubella. He urged the Officers to adopt the multipronged interventions to identify the target at the right time to arrest the disease at the right time.
The DC also highlighted the importance of acquiring complete knowledge about the preventive measures of Measles-Rubella disease, and asked the officers to identify the target groups, conduct surveys and prepare separate plans for vulnerable groups.
He further asked them to put in a committed effort in order to achieve the objective of the campaign i.e to rapidly build up immunity for both Measles and Rubella diseases and ensure that all the children should receive MR vaccine during the campaign.