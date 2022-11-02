DC Srinagar chairs Narco Coordination Centre meeting

Srinagar, Nov 2: In order to discuss the action plan to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in Srinagar, a District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed threadbare various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling/abuse besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the District.
The DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments particularly the members of the NCORD which was floated by the Government to reinforce the steps at different levels to combat drug-trafficking and ensure better coordination among the Departments.
The DC also emphasised on conducting awareness camps in Schools and colleges on mass scale to sensitize the youth about hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.
The DC also asked the officers of all line departments to work in coordinated efforts to contain the drug peddling to break the supply chain and taking stringent action against the persons involved in the dangerous trade of drugs.
The DC said in order to combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counselling and guidance policy is being implemented on ground to monitor drug abuse and take remedial measures to curb the menace. He sought cooperation from the families particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes. He said religious heads and parents have an important role to keep the youngsters away from the use of drugs and also the family support for the affected people could lead them towards normal life.
The DC also assured the Departments that all requisite support will be provided by the district Administration for saving youth from the ill effects of the drugs.
On the occasion the Officers apprised about the situation with regard to the drug menace and shared their suggestions and measures to be taken at District level to control the drug peddling and its consumption, besides measures for rehabilitation of drug victims.
During the meeting, Superintendent of Police, apprised the chair about the overall scenario of drug abuse in Srinagar and measures taken to curb the menace. He also informed the meeting that around 1200 drug affected persons visited the Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre at Eidgah for treatment and about 200 victims have been treated successfully at the Centre.
It was further given out that 132 FIRs were registered against drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers, while over 200 arrested during the current year on addition to Rehabilitation of 1400 Victims of Substance Abuse completed in Srinagar District.
With regard to containment of drug peddling, it was given out that PSA has been slapped against 30 peddlers in the District and about 50 persons involved in the trafficking of the drug menace are behind the bars.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police, Arif Shah, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Deputy Drug Controller, Nighat Jabeen, Chief Agriculture Officer, Mohammad Younis, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Raies Ahmad, SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad, SDM West, Primroze Bashir, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Dr Yasir Rather, besides Officers from Education, Health, Excise, Forest Departments.