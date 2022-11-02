DC Srinagar chairs Narco Coordination Centre meeting

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed threadbare various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling/abuse besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the District.

The DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments particularly the members of the NCORD which was floated by the Government to reinforce the steps at different levels to combat drug-trafficking and ensure better coordination among the Departments.