DC Srinagar chairs preparatory meeting ahead of visit of Union Ministers

Vice Chairman LAWDA, Dr Bashir Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Syed HaniefBalkhi, Superintendents of Police, Traffic and Security, Chief Planning Officer, General Manager DIC, SDM West, Superintendent Engineers of PHE, PDD, R&B, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Tourism, Deputy Director Fire & Emergency, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer and other Senior officers were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner in his preliminary remarks briefed the meeting about the tour programme of the visiting Ministers and the arrangements to be made by the concerned departments.

The DC enjoined upon the of Officers of all the departments to work in coordinated manner and ensure all necessary arrangements are made well in advance so that tour of all 5 Union Ministers culminates smoothly and the purpose of their visit is served.

The DC asked the officers of the Jal Shakti department to ensure all necessary arrangements at all the sites where Union Ministers are scheduled to visit.

The Rural Development Department was asked to make all preparations about meeting of PRI members and the public with Union Ministers.

Similarly, the Tourism department was directed to take all required measures to showcase Tourism related development initiatives and interaction of Union Ministers with people associated with tour and travel operators, house boats owners, hoteliers etc.

With regard to boarding, lodging and other catering related services, the DC asked the officers of the Hospitality and Protocol department to ensure all facilities and services to visiting Ministers as per official protocols. The similar instructions were also passed to PDD, DIC, Traffic police and other departments.

Pertinent to mention that, as part of Centre's special public outreach programme, 5 Union Ministers are scheduled to visit Srinagar district from September 13, during which the Ministers will interact with the public, the administration and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and address the developmental issues besides will visit different sites to inspect developmental activities.