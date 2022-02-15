DC Srinagar chairs technical session on issuance of Land Passbooks

The DC said it is a landmark initiative taken by the J&K Government to provide Land Passbooks to the lawful land owners to further improve the service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability in the Revenue System.

He said in Srinagar, Chanapora Tehsil has been chosen as a pilot Tehsil under which 58000 owners of the Land shall be provided Land Pass books. He asked all the Tehsildars to submit details about the number of Land owners in each Tehsil and simultaneously ensure the updation of all the Revenue records including Jamabandies, Girdawaries, Shajra Kat etc are done before issuing Land Passbooks. The DC also asked officers to ensure accurate and up-to-date Revenue record entries in the Land Passbooks being issued to the land owners.