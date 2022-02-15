DC Srinagar chairs technical session on issuance of Land Passbooks
Srinagar, Feb 15: In connection with initiative launched by the J&K Government, to issue land passbooks to the lawful land owners, a technical session was held for the orientation of Revenue Officers under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
The session was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate east, Owais Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad, all Tehsildars of the District and other concerned. On the occasion, a live Tehsil wise demonstration was held to give technical knowhow to the Tehsildars with the online system.
The DC asked all the Tehsildars to ensure that information regarding the user friendly and robust system is spread among the public.
The DC said it is a landmark initiative taken by the J&K Government to provide Land Passbooks to the lawful land owners to further improve the service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability in the Revenue System.
He said in Srinagar, Chanapora Tehsil has been chosen as a pilot Tehsil under which 58000 owners of the Land shall be provided Land Pass books. He asked all the Tehsildars to submit details about the number of Land owners in each Tehsil and simultaneously ensure the updation of all the Revenue records including Jamabandies, Girdawaries, Shajra Kat etc are done before issuing Land Passbooks. The DC also asked officers to ensure accurate and up-to-date Revenue record entries in the Land Passbooks being issued to the land owners.