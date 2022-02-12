DC Srinagar felicitates class 12th topper Aroosa Parvaiz

Aroosa Parvaiz was felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during a felicitation ceremony held in his Office chamber wherein she was honoured with certificate of excellence, Trophy and a cheque of Rs 10000 as a mark of encouragement for her future endeavours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Hanief Balkhi, besides father of the student Parvaiz Ahmad was also present on the occasion.