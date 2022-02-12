DC Srinagar felicitates class 12th topper Aroosa Parvaiz

Srinagar, Feb 12: As an encouragement to the meritorious students and to boost their morale, the District Administration Srinagar, Saturday felicitated Aroosa Parvaiz of Ellahibagh, Srinagar, who has bagged first position in Science stream in recently declared results of 12th class Board examination by securing 499 or 99.80% marks.
Aroosa Parvaiz was felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during a felicitation ceremony held in his Office chamber wherein she was honoured with certificate of excellence, Trophy and a cheque of Rs 10000 as a mark of encouragement for her future endeavours.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Hanief Balkhi, besides father of the student Parvaiz Ahmad was also present on the occasion.
While interacting with the meritorious student, the DC congratulated her for a brilliant performance which resulted in her remarkable success. The DC hoped that she would inspire other students also to work hard to excel in their studies and academic careers. Further, the role of the teachers, parents and guardians in her achievement was also appreciated.
The DC also advised her to stay focused in the resolve towards excellence and continue to be an inspiration for other girl students leading to women empowerment in the society.