DC Srinagar felicitates toppers of IIT-JEE Mains Examination 2023

Srinagar, May 8: In order to encourage the meritorious students and to boost their morale, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today felicitated four students from RISE Institute who have achieved a remarkable feat by securing an outstanding score of 99+ percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.
The Deputy Commissioner felicitated the students namely Nadeem Shabir 99.32, Muiz Zubair 99.19, Azhar ul Shams 99.18, Peerzada Shabir 99.05 in his Office Chamber with certificate of excellence, as a mark of encouragement for their future endeavours.
The DC congratulated them for showing brilliant performance and said that the JEE Main exam is considered one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India and is the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The DC said this exceptional performance is a testament of hard work, dedication, and academic ability of these students and is a proud moment not just for them but also for RISE and the community as a whole.
The DC hoped that the success achieved by the students would inspire other students also to work hard to excel in their studies and academic careers.
On the occasion, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, co-founder of RISE, Salman Shahid and other concerned were present.