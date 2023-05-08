DC Srinagar felicitates toppers of IIT-JEE Mains Examination 2023

The Deputy Commissioner felicitated the students namely Nadeem Shabir 99.32, Muiz Zubair 99.19, Azhar ul Shams 99.18, Peerzada Shabir 99.05 in his Office Chamber with certificate of excellence, as a mark of encouragement for their future endeavours.

The DC congratulated them for showing brilliant performance and said that the JEE Main exam is considered one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India and is the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The DC said this exceptional performance is a testament of hard work, dedication, and academic ability of these students and is a proud moment not just for them but also for RISE and the community as a whole.