DC Srinagar flags-off Satyagraha se Swachhagraha Rath Yatra

Director Rural Development Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad Zargar and Director Rural Sanitation, Tariq Hussain Ganai were present on the occasion.

At the outset, the DC was informed that the Rath will move to all Panchayats of Srinagar district to spread the awareness regarding Solid Waste Management under Swachhata and Satyagrah. Besides, it will also disseminate awareness about the importance of following Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the basic purpose of the Yatra is to promote Swachh Bharat Mission to accelerate the efforts to achieve sanitation coverage and to put the focus on cleanliness.

The DC said the Swachhagrahis are the ambassadors of the cleanliness movement and motivators to implement the Community Approaches to Sanitation (CAS) at the village level. He urged all the members of Panchayat Raj Institutions and other stakeholders to play an active role for a successful Yatra so that its purpose is served.

The DC also lauded the efforts of Director Rural Development Kashmir and Director Rural Sanitation for taking such initiative for bringing quality of life in rural areas.