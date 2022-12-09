DC Srinagar gears up Administration for dealing with winter challenges

The DC took a detailed review of overall winter preparedness in the District including power and water supply position, availability of ration, fuel, LPG and other essentials, besides arrangements put in place for timely snow clearance across the District. At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on taking preventive and precautionary measures well in advance so that routine functioning at all essential installations, besides trade, transport, essential supplies and other routine works are not affected.

The DC also stressed the Officers on readying men and machinery to ensure timely redressal of weather vagaries and subsequent interruptions of supply of water, electricity and road closure due to snowfall during the winter months.