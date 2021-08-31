DC Srinagar hands-over 12 commercial vehicles to beneficiaries under MUMKIN scheme

The Director Employment Kashmir, Nissar Ahmad Wani was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the administration is working very hard with its vision and strategy to provide better employment avenues for youth of Srinagar through systematic livelihood generation programmes.

Complimenting the beneficiaries, the DC emphasised upon them to work with passion and dedication to earn decent livelihood with dignity. He also advised them to work with determination for making profitable use of the vehicle in the commercial sector.

The DC added that providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to the unemployed youth is among top most priority of the Lieutenant Governor led administration. He observed that Mumkin scheme has made possible (Mumkin) that any unemployed youth desirous to earn dignified livelihood not only for their family but to become job providers for others through a business chain.

He stressed on youth to work hard and learn to make themselves physically and mentally prepared to meet any challenges in their lives with strength and fight out unemployment with a positive mindset. He said that the youth shall lead from the front and become job providers instead of job seekers.