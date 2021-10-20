DC Srinagar hands over fully loaded BLS Ambulance to CMO

Srinagar, Oct 20: To further strengthen the health infrastructure in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Wednesday handed over a fully loaded Basic Lift Support (BLS) Ambulance to Chief Medical Officer Srinagar at DC Office Complex, here.

The Ambulance was dedicated by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) Government of India under CSR for the use of Patients and Trauma cases.