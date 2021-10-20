DC Srinagar hands over fully loaded BLS Ambulance to CMO

Srinagar, Oct 20: To further strengthen the health infrastructure in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Wednesday handed over a fully loaded Basic Lift Support (BLS) Ambulance to Chief Medical Officer Srinagar at DC Office Complex, here.
The Ambulance was dedicated by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) Government of India under CSR for the use of Patients and Trauma cases.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Ambulance will help to provide people on-time medical services and will make medical care accessible to the patients.
On the occasion, CMO Srinagar expressed his gratitude to DC Srinagar and officials of NHIDCL. He said the Ambulance will prove highly beneficial in providing better healthcare to the patients in the district.
Among others, General Manager NHIDCL, AlokSaxena, CMO, Srinagar, DrJameel Ahmad and other concerned were present on the occasion.