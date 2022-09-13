DC Srinagar holds briefing with Political Parties regarding schedule of Special Summary Revision

At the outset, the DC briefed the meeting about the schedule of the Summary Revision 2022 and urged the representatives of Political Parties to extend their cooperation in updating and correcting the electoral rolls.

The Representatives of the political parties were also asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at all the polling stations to assist the Booth Level Officers(BLOs) in the process of registration of new voters and purification of electoral roll.

The Participating representatives were informed that the Draft Publication of the Photo Electoral Rolls of all eight Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar shall be done on 15th of September 2022, while the qualifying date for inclusion of new voters is 1st of October and the claims and objections shall be received from 15th September to 25th October.