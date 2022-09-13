DC Srinagar holds briefing with Political Parties regarding schedule of Special Summary Revision

Srinagar, Sep 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar today convened a meeting with representatives of different Political Parties here to discuss various aspects regarding the conduct of Special Summary Revision(SSR)-2022.
Deputy District Election Officer (DDEO), All Electoral Returning Officers (EROs) and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
At the outset, the DC briefed the meeting about the schedule of the Summary Revision 2022 and urged the representatives of Political Parties to extend their cooperation in updating and correcting the electoral rolls.
The Representatives of the political parties were also asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at all the polling stations to assist the Booth Level Officers(BLOs) in the process of registration of new voters and purification of electoral roll.
The Participating representatives were informed that the Draft Publication of the Photo Electoral Rolls of all eight Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar shall be done on 15th of September 2022, while the qualifying date for inclusion of new voters is 1st of October and the claims and objections shall be received from 15th September to 25th October.
The DEO also informed that Special Camps for electoral registration will be organised at all the Polling Stations on 24th and 25th September, 1st, 2nd, 15th and 16th of October. He said the BLOs will be available at their respective polling stations along with requisite forms on the above dates.
Responding to the issues raised by the participating Political representatives, the DEO asked the concerned officers to ensure timely redressal of the complaints related to election matters and Special Summary Revision 2022 and updation of Electoral Rolls.
On the occasion, the representatives of the Political Parties appreciated the measures taken by the Administration and Election Office to ensure transparency in electoral rolls.