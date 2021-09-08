DC Srinagar holds grievance redressal camp at Balhama

Srinagar, Sep 8: Continuing efforts of Administration to reach out to the common masses in the rural and far flung areas of the district to address their grievances, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of various far off areas of the district including BalhamaSempora, and other adjoining areas in Khonmoh Block and held a Grievance redressal Camp.
The tour was conducted to bring Administration at the door steps of people for on spot resolution of public issues and demands.
During the Grievance redressal camp held at Government High School Balhama, dozens of delegations besides scores of individuals met the DDC and apprised him about the problems faced by them in day to day life.