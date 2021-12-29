DC Srinagar holds grievance redressal camp at Syedpora, Harwan
Srinagar, Dec 29: Continuing the endeavour of the LG Administration to take Administration at the door steps of the people particularly living in distant areas of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp on the eve of Block Diwas at Syedpora, Harwan.
During the Grievance Redressal Camp, DDC members, PRI representatives, public delegations and individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC including augmentation of water and power supply, removing encroachments, upgradation of Middle School Syedpora and Health Centre, repairing of drainage system in the area.
After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured the people of Syedpora Harwan and other adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned authorities on priority.
The DC also gave on the spot direction to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.
Addressing the gathering, the DC said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment for their time bound redressal.
The DC said that with the coordination of local people a massive anti encroachment drive will be launched soon to retrieve the public land.