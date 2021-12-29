DC Srinagar holds grievance redressal camp at Syedpora, Harwan

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, DDC members, PRI representatives, public delegations and individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC including augmentation of water and power supply, removing encroachments, upgradation of Middle School Syedpora and Health Centre, repairing of drainage system in the area.

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured the people of Syedpora Harwan and other adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned authorities on priority.