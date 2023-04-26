DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp

Srinagar, Apr 26: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of Check Sangri area in Khonmoh Block of the District and held a Grievance Redressal Camp under Weekly Block Diwas programme.
Besides, DDC member, Manzoor Ahmad, the Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions and large gathering of people of the area who projected their grievances and issues before the Deputy Commissioner including macadamization of Check Sangri road, infrastructure upgradation of High School Sangri and Middle School Sekinar, development of playground, augmentation of water supply, deployment of Teaching Staff for Boys Middle School, upgradation of Health facilities, enhancement in the quota of IAY cases, expansion of mobile network connectivity and other issues.
After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the PRI members and other individuals, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He assured the people of Check Sangri and other areas of Khonmoh Block that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority.
The DC also gave on the spot directions to the concerned Officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.