DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the PRI members and other individuals, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He assured the people of Check Sangri and other areas of Khonmoh Block that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority.

The DC also gave on the spot directions to the concerned Officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.