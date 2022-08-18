DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal camp at Gund Hassi Bhat

Srinagar August 17: The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday presided over a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Gund Hassi Bhat area in Shalteng Tehsil of the District in order to listen to the public grievances and take appraisal of local issues at their door steps as part of Public Outreach Programme under weekly Block Diwas.
Besides local representatives, the programme was attended by SDM, West, Tehsildar Shalteng, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Lead Bank Manager and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.
The Grievance Redressal Camp witnessed large participation of people from Lawaypora, Gund Hassi Bhat and other adjoining areas.
During the programme, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various developmental issues before the Deputy Commissioner including augmentation of Electricity infrastructure & irrigation facilities, providing land for Health Centre, deployment of Staff at Trauma Hospital, upgradation of drainage system in the area to overcome frequent waterlogging, repairs of lanes, drains & internal roads, macadamization of roads, providing of playground apart from other developmental and jurisdictional issues in the area.
Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said on the directions of Lieutenant Governor, the District Administration is holding such grievance redressal Camps to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment to ensure their time bound redressal.
Responding to the public demands, the DC assured the people of Gund Hassi Bhat and other adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal.
The DC urged the local youth to come forward and avail the benefits of different welfare schemes of the Government launched for handholding of the youth so that they earn livelihood with dignity and honour.
On the occasion, the DC directed for holding a joint mega awareness camp in the area for mass awareness of the local people especially youth of the areas so that they are sensitized about the different government sponsored welfare schemes.
Regarding the Health Centre, the DC asked the concerned Revenue authorities to identify suitable land for construction of the health centre so that people of the area are provided better health care facilities at their doorsteps.
The DC also directed for identifying land for development of a playground for the local youth of the area.
In order to augment the power supply in the area, the DC said three power substations of 100 KVA each at Jaffarpora and Gaziabad and 63 KV at Aliabad are near to completion to provide better power supply in the nearby locations.
During the programme, people of the area thanked the Deputy Commissioner for conducting a public outreach programme at Gund Hassi Bhat and bringing Administration at the doorsteps of the people for early redressal of their grievances and issues.
After presiding over the grievance redressal Camp, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various developmental sites including works being carried by ERA and SMC for construction of drainage networks at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway and took stock of the progress of works.
The DC stressed the concerned executing agencies to accelerate the pace of works and expedite the works at the earliest.
Later, the DC also visited Trauma Hospital, Lawaypora and took stock of the patient care facilities available in the hospital.