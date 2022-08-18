DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal camp at Gund Hassi Bhat

Besides local representatives, the programme was attended by SDM, West, Tehsildar Shalteng, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Lead Bank Manager and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.

The Grievance Redressal Camp witnessed large participation of people from Lawaypora, Gund Hassi Bhat and other adjoining areas.

During the programme, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various developmental issues before the Deputy Commissioner including augmentation of Electricity infrastructure & irrigation facilities, providing land for Health Centre, deployment of Staff at Trauma Hospital, upgradation of drainage system in the area to overcome frequent waterlogging, repairs of lanes, drains & internal roads, macadamization of roads, providing of playground apart from other developmental and jurisdictional issues in the area.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said on the directions of Lieutenant Governor, the District Administration is holding such grievance redressal Camps to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment to ensure their time bound redressal.

Responding to the public demands, the DC assured the people of Gund Hassi Bhat and other adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal.