DC Srinagar holds public grievance redressal camp at Panzinara

The Weekly Block Diwas programme was held within the premises of Boys High School, Panzinara which witnessed large participation of people from Panzinara-A, Panzinara-B and other adjoining areas of Shalteng Tehsil of Srinagar District.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, local DDC members, PRI representatives, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC particularly the long pending issue arising out of jurisdictional dispute with Baramulla and Bandipora.