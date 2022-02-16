DC Srinagar holds public grievance redressal camp at Panzinara

Srinagar, Feb 16: In connection with the Public Outreach Programme, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of Panzinara in the outskirts of Srinagar district and presided over a public grievance redressal cum awareness camp under Weekly Block Diwas initiative.
The Weekly Block Diwas programme was held within the premises of Boys High School, Panzinara which witnessed large participation of people from Panzinara-A, Panzinara-B and other adjoining areas of Shalteng Tehsil of Srinagar District.
During the Grievance Redressal Camp, local DDC members, PRI representatives, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC particularly the long pending issue arising out of jurisdictional dispute with Baramulla and Bandipora.
Besides, they also demanded for macadamisation of roads, augmentation of water and power supply, repairs of drainage system, bank ATM facility, establishment of veterinary center and construction of Common Facilitation Center in the area.
After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.