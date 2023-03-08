DC Srinagar inaugurates Colour Doppler in District TB Centre

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated Rs 23.68 lakh USG Colour Doppler Machine for UPHC Nishat under District Capex Budget 2022-23 to provide improved facilities to patients of the local areas with annual coverage capacity to cater requirements of over 1500 patients.

The DC also inaugurated CB-Naat Machine costing Rs 20.43 lakh for District Tuberculosis Centre under District Capex Budget 2022-23 to benefit local population of Medical Block Hazratbal. The Machine has capacity to cater annual requirements of over 4000-5000 patients.