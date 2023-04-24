DC Srinagar inaugurates programmes under Kissan Sampark Abhiyan

During the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, capacity building, orientation programmes will be held for three days in all 21 Panchayats of Srinagar district as per notified schedule to sensitise the farmers and PRI representatives about the recent Government plan to implement 29 projects costing more than Rs 500 crore from this year to increase Agricultural production aimed at holistic development and promotion of Agriculture and allied sectors so that the farmers can get maximum profit and create employment opportunities from the Agriculture sector.

Addressing the inaugural programme under Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, the DC said that the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan is a prestigious programme of the Agriculture Production Department aimed at the overall welfare of farmers to educate farmers on various issues, including business management, entrepreneurship and Government schemes from April 24. He said the campaign will help farmers to increase their spending in the sector, ultimately leading to an improvement in their productivity and production.