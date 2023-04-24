DC Srinagar inaugurates programmes under Kissan Sampark Abhiyan

Srinagar, Apr 24: With an objective of sensitising farmers about new interventions approved under the Holistic Agriculture Development programme and benefits under other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday inaugurated programmes under Kissan Sampark Abhiyan here at Panchayat Halqas of Fakir Gujri as extensive orientation programme for the farmers.
During the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, capacity building, orientation programmes will be held for three days in all 21 Panchayats of Srinagar district as per notified schedule to sensitise the farmers and PRI representatives about the recent Government plan to implement 29 projects costing more than Rs 500 crore from this year to increase Agricultural production aimed at holistic development and promotion of Agriculture and allied sectors so that the farmers can get maximum profit and create employment opportunities from the Agriculture sector.
Addressing the inaugural programme under Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, the DC said that the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan is a prestigious programme of the Agriculture Production Department aimed at the overall welfare of farmers to educate farmers on various issues, including business management, entrepreneurship and Government schemes from April 24. He said the campaign will help farmers to increase their spending in the sector, ultimately leading to an improvement in their productivity and production.
The DC further said with the help of PRIs focusing on farmers orientation and skilling programme will ensure that the meticulous plan reaches the fields and prepare our farmers to meet new challenges and explore new possibilities, besides making farming accessible and more profitable.
On the occasion, the DC stressed the farmers and PRI representatives to actively participate in the programme to ensure the success of the ambitious program. He said resource persons will educate farmers through 48 videos, in addition the pamphlets have also been printed for better understanding of the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan so that farmers are benefited.
The DC also informed that Kisan Sampark Abhiyan will include question and answer sessions for the farmers and will receive education about 19 centrally sponsored schemes that have been designed for their welfare and development in addition to the 29 projects.