DC Srinagar inspects city markets to check CAB enforcement

During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Mahraja Bazar, Saraibala, Jehangir Chowk, Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, Regal Chowk, Polo View, Batamaloo and other adjoining business hubs to have first-hand appraisal of the situation arisen due to 3rd wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

The inspection was carried out to take stock of the implementation of various Government Advisories and Guidelines and Covid-19 SOPs such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, and other practices to protect the public health and prevent spread of infection of the deadly Coronavirus.