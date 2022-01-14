DC Srinagar inspects city markets to check CAB enforcement

Srinagar, Jan 14: In wake of rapid spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the district, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal Friday visited various markets of Srinagar City to inspect the enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) in public places.
During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Mahraja Bazar, Saraibala, Jehangir Chowk, Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, Regal Chowk, Polo View, Batamaloo and other adjoining business hubs to have first-hand appraisal of the situation arisen due to 3rd wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.
The inspection was carried out to take stock of the implementation of various Government Advisories and Guidelines and Covid-19 SOPs such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, and other practices to protect the public health and prevent spread of infection of the deadly Coronavirus.
On the occasion, the DC interacted with the Traders, Transporters and Pedestrians and asked them to ensure strict compliance to the Government directions for larger public safety and health. He appealed to Traders and Transporters to cooperate with District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection.
He urged people to visit nearest vaccination centers and get vaccinated at an earliest to defeat any possibility of Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant.
The DC directed the concerned officers to monitor adherence of SOPs by service providers and called for strict legal action against the violators of Covid SOPs.
He provided face masks to shopkeepers and pedestrians who were without masks and also counselled, cautioned them to remain careful in future regarding wearing of masks besides adopting Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior to avoid infection of virus.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner ordered sealing of some business establishments at Maharaja Bazar for violating Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs.
Tehsildar South, Moean Kakroo, SDPO, Shaheed Gunj and Batamaloo and other Senior officers of Civil and Police Administration also accompanied the DC during the visit.