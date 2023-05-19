DC Srinagar inspects ongoing works under SSCL

Srinagar, May 19: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in the evening hours of Friday undertook onsite visit and inspection of various ongoing upgradation and beautification works being carried out under Srinagar Smart City project in Lal Chowk area and other parts of the Srinagar City.
The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by engineers of Srinagar Smart City Ltd. During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of beautification, upgradation and redevelopment works at Ganta Ghar, Lal Chowk, Palladium Street, Zero Bridge, Raj Bagh, Gupkar and Boulevard etc.
On the occasion, the DC stressed upon Officers of the concerned Departments and Executing agencies to mobilize all available machinery and manpower to accelerate the pace of ongoing works and ensure their completion with the set timelines keeping in view the nature of exigency of the works. He said making the City beautiful is a joint effort and all Departments shall play their part in hosting the G20 Summit in Srinagar District.
During the tour, the Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the shopkeepers, business players and discussed about the ongoing redevelopment measures undertaken including development of footpaths, medians, landscape improvement, installation of hoardings, besides removing debris & construction material from roads recently upgraded, etc. to increase the aesthetic value of the area.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, SDM, East, SDM, West, Executive Engineers of R&B, UEED, SSCL, Tehsildar South, and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration.