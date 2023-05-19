DC Srinagar inspects ongoing works under SSCL

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by engineers of Srinagar Smart City Ltd. During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of beautification, upgradation and redevelopment works at Ganta Ghar, Lal Chowk, Palladium Street, Zero Bridge, Raj Bagh, Gupkar and Boulevard etc.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon Officers of the concerned Departments and Executing agencies to mobilize all available machinery and manpower to accelerate the pace of ongoing works and ensure their completion with the set timelines keeping in view the nature of exigency of the works. He said making the City beautiful is a joint effort and all Departments shall play their part in hosting the G20 Summit in Srinagar District.