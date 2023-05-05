DC Srinagar inspects progress of works in city parts, Gupkar-IG Road Axis

On the occasion, the DC stressed the Officers of the concerned Departments and Executing agencies to mobilize all available machinery and manpower to accelerate the pace of ongoing works and ensure their completion with the set timelines keeping in view the nature of exigency of the works.

The DC also instructed that roads, surrounding, boundary walls of building along IG Road should look fascinating through facade improvement. He said making the City beautiful is a joint effort and all departments shall play their part in hosting the G20 Summit in Srinagar District.