DC Srinagar inspects restoration works on Khushalsar, Gilsar, Vicharnag Temple

Srinagar, Jan 24: In order to review the pace of ongoing process of rejuvenation and restoration works on historical water bodies in Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday conducted a visit to Khushalsar, Gilsar and Vicharnag to inspect the works being carried out for restoration of the original historical water navigation circuit in Srinagar district.
During the visit, the DC inspected the restoration works undertaken for cleaning of these water bodies to revive their decades old glory.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that a major chunk of Gilsar and Khushalsar have been cleaned and restored, while work is going on in full swing to achieve the set target.
The DC asked the SMC authorities to shift the solid waste collection points along the banks of Khushalsar and Gilsar. He also directed the officers of Irrigation & Flood Control Department to undertake measures for de-weeding to clear the Vicharnag water body junction which connects River Sind of Ganderbal with Gilsar Lake.
With regard to strengthening the embankments of the Khushasar and Gilsar, the DC asked the R&B Department to prepare a DPR for construction of an embankment wall along the water body. Similarly, the DC also asked them to submit a DPR for installation of Surveillance Towers at specific locations at Khushalsar and Gilsar to prevent encroachment and throwing of garbage in the water body.
The DC said one of the purposes of the restoration measures of these water bodies is not only enhance the picturesque beauty and environment of the areas but also generate ample opportunities of employment for local youth. Later, the DC also visited Vicharnag Temple and inspected the cleanliness and restoration measures.
The DC directed the officers of all the line departments to speed up the pace of restoration and rejuvenation works undertaken to restore historical water bodies in Srinagar to achieve visible impact on ground.