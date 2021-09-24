DC Srinagar inspects under construction Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari

Accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone and officers of R&B, NBCC and other concerned departments also interacted with the local people.

While inspecting the pace of work on 127 meter long Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari over River Jhelum being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts to ensure timely completion of the bridge so that people of the area are benefited.

The DC also instructed the concerned officers to take measures to remove all bottlenecks and other encroachments if any in the project. The DC also visited Ali Jan Road and inspected the works under taken for 60 MLD In-fall Pumping Station being carried out by NBCC under Comprehensive Sewerage in Zone 3rd of Greater Srinagar.

The DC directed the concerned implementing agency to speed up the pace of work and complete the project by December 2021 so that sewerage system in Srinagar is further improved. He said about 17000 households will be connected with the Station and will cater the major areas in the district.