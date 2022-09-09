DC Srinagar resolves land acquisition issues of various Power Sector projects

Srinagar, Sep 9: In order to resolve the land acquisition issues of various Power Sector projects in District , a meeting was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faz lul Haseeb, the meeting among others was attended by Collector R&B, Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrates of East/West, Executive Engineer, R&B CD-Ist, Executive Engineer, TLMD, Ist/4th/6th/7th/8th, all Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars.
At the outset, the DC took a comprehensive review of various issues related to Revenue sector of the District including land acquisition issues of various Power Sector projects.
On the occasion, the DC stressed the officers to work with added zeal and dedication to ensure a prompt and better public delivery system in the District to ensure people are provided hassle-free services in a time bound manner.
With regard to anti-encroachment drives, the DC directed the Tehsildars to submit a detailed anti encroachment plan by Monday and launch an anti-encroachment drive on a massive scale in all the Tehsils of the District so that all identified encroached State/Kahcharie land is retrieved from the land grabbers in a time bound manner.
While reviewing the process of recoveries under PMAY-Urban, the DC asked the Tehsildars to go for a mass hearing and complete all recoveries by or before September 30.
Regarding pending land acquisition process/ROW related to notification process of transmission towers, the DC asked the collector to ensure all 27 locations are notified within set timelines and the works on ground are carried out without any hassles. The DC also stressed on timely updation of mutations in the District.
DC reviewed the disposal status of migrant grievances and instructed all the Tehsildars to pay special thrust on the complaints registered on the portal to ensure quality redressal to the best satisfaction of the complainants.
During the meeting, it was informed that all 137 Revenue Villages of Srinagar Digitised.