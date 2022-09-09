DC Srinagar resolves land acquisition issues of various Power Sector projects

While reviewing the process of recoveries under PMAY-Urban, the DC asked the Tehsildars to go for a mass hearing and complete all recoveries by or before September 30.

Regarding pending land acquisition process/ROW related to notification process of transmission towers, the DC asked the collector to ensure all 27 locations are notified within set timelines and the works on ground are carried out without any hassles. The DC also stressed on timely updation of mutations in the District.

DC reviewed the disposal status of migrant grievances and instructed all the Tehsildars to pay special thrust on the complaints registered on the portal to ensure quality redressal to the best satisfaction of the complainants.

During the meeting, it was informed that all 137 Revenue Villages of Srinagar Digitised.