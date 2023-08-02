DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner along with Officers went around the Stadium pavilions and VIP Gallery to have first-hand appraisal of the preparatory activities. He took onsite review of the arrangements to be put in place for smooth conduct of Independence Day. While chairing a meeting on the occasion, the DC directed the Officers of all concerned Departments to ensure all preparations regarding various facilities including seating arrangements, cultural programmes, march past parade, transport & parking facilities, power supply, deployment of medical & first aid and fire and emergency teams, installation of PAS. Besides Media management, security related matters and entry of VVIPs, VIPs and other participants were also discussed.

The DC also stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the stadium to ensure hassle-free celebrations of the function. He also enjoined upon the officers to maintain close coordination with each other for holding the function smoothly.