DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner along with Officers went around the Stadium and inspected Flag Hosting Podium, Stadium Pavilions, VIP Gallery, March Past tracks, Amenity Blocks etc and finalised the arrangements and other facilities for smooth and peaceful conduct of full dress rehearsal and main function to be held on August 15 at the venue. Chairing a meeting on the occasion, the DC directed the Officers of all concerned Departments to ensure all arrangements including seating arrangements, cultural programmes, march past parade, transport & parking facilities, water & power supply, deployment of medical & first aid, sanitation & cleanliness, fire and emergency teams, adequate backup for power supply and installation of dewatering pumps. The DC also stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the stadium to ensure hassle-free celebrations of the function. He also enjoined upon the officers to maintain close coordination with each other for holding the function smoothly.