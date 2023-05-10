DC Srinagar reviews construction of Lasjan Grade separator, Nowgam flyover

He inspected ongoing construction works on construction of flyovers on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) at Lasjan and Nowgam Junctions and Employment Complex, Bemina, besides other development works in the District.

At Lasjan, the DC inspected progress of works on the 560-meter span Flyover/Grade Separator being executed by NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.03 crore. The DC was apprised by the Project Manager NHAI that over 90 percent of the work on the project has been completed and work is going on in full swing. The was also informed that the work on Rotary way adjacent to the flyover has been completed and has been thrown open for vehicular traffic to ease the traffic flow.