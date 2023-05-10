DC Srinagar reviews construction of Lasjan Grade separator, Nowgam flyover

Srinagar, May 10: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit of different City areas to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects
He inspected ongoing construction works on construction of flyovers on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) at Lasjan and Nowgam Junctions and Employment Complex, Bemina, besides other development works in the District.
At Lasjan, the DC inspected progress of works on the 560-meter span Flyover/Grade Separator being executed by NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.03 crore. The DC was apprised by the Project Manager NHAI that over 90 percent of the work on the project has been completed and work is going on in full swing. The was also informed that the work on Rotary way adjacent to the flyover has been completed and has been thrown open for vehicular traffic to ease the traffic flow.
On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the work by deploying additional men and machinery to complete the project by or before ending May, 2023 so that movement of traffic is improved on the corridor of Nation Highway.
The DC also inspected the ongoing work on flyover of 0.85 km span at Nowgam crossing being carried out at a cost of Rs 36.90 crore for which completion timeline has already been set to June 2023 as per terms of the contract. The DC directed the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work by employing further men and machinery to complete prestigious project in set timelines.
Reviewing progress of ongoing work on construction of Employment Complex comprising of main Directorate building and annexe structure for canteen at Bemina being carried out at a cost of Rs 10.30 crore, the DC was informed that 70 percent work on the project has been completed including roofing and brick work of 2nd floor is in progress. On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work to ensure the timely completion of the project.