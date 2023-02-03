DC Srinagar reviews District Export Plan aimed at making Srinagar an export hub

Srinagar, Feb 3: With a vision to enhance the Export of Goods from Srinagar District to boost the local Economy, a meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here to discuss the modalities for formulating a detailed District Export Action for the Srinagar to Develop as Export Hub.
DC took a detailed appraisal about the measures undertaken for boosting exports of various products which are being produced or manufactured in the District. A comprehensive discussion on the subject was held wherein various issues pertaining to the finalization of the District Export Action Plan were discussed.
The earnest & young consultant to J&K Trade Promotion Organization(Industries & Commerce) shared a blueprint regarding the District Export Plan and it was given out that trade of Silk Carpet has been identified under ODOP in Srinagar District.
DC asked all the concerned Departments to undertake concerted efforts to finalize a comprehensive District Export Plan to increase Export volume with adequate market linkage to the Industry. He stressed on taking measures for providing support required by the local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports with impetus on supporting the industry from the production stage to the exporting stage.
The DC also asked the concerned to speed up the process regarding launching of the ODOP Bazaar on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) with products of different sectors online platform to promote sales and procurement of ODOP products by showcasing online across the globe.