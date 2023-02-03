DC Srinagar reviews District Export Plan aimed at making Srinagar an export hub

DC took a detailed appraisal about the measures undertaken for boosting exports of various products which are being produced or manufactured in the District. A comprehensive discussion on the subject was held wherein various issues pertaining to the finalization of the District Export Action Plan were discussed.

The earnest & young consultant to J&K Trade Promotion Organization(Industries & Commerce) shared a blueprint regarding the District Export Plan and it was given out that trade of Silk Carpet has been identified under ODOP in Srinagar District.