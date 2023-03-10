DC Srinagar reviews formulation of Skill Development Action Plan

Srinagar, Mar 10: To discuss the modalities for finalizing the Skill Development Action Plan (SDAP) for conducting Short Term Courses and Placement Drive under SANKALP(Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) Scheme, a meeting of the District Skill Committee (DSC) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Officers of all line Departments to prepare a comprehensive Action Plan for Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness of Youth of the District under SANKALP initiative to provide opportunities to skilled human resource to earn sustainable livelihood.
The DC held a detailed discussion with all the stakeholder Departments and stressed that the objective of the plan should be to upgrade the skill set of the youth by imparting quality and market relevant training to them, strengthen the institutional mechanism with modern technological trends for skill development thereby ensuring timely placement to create ample opportunities of employment for the unemployed youth of the District.
The DC called for involving all line Departments in the process for gap analysis and emphasised on the need to capacitate more people with skill of varied trades in Technical Institutions to meet the technical human resources, besides generating ample opportunities of employment for the local youth. The DC asked the Departments of Horticulture and Agriculture Departments to submit the detailed lists of 20 youth each to KVK so that they are imparted short term training courses under SANKALP.