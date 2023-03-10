DC Srinagar reviews formulation of Skill Development Action Plan

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Officers of all line Departments to prepare a comprehensive Action Plan for Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness of Youth of the District under SANKALP initiative to provide opportunities to skilled human resource to earn sustainable livelihood.

The DC held a detailed discussion with all the stakeholder Departments and stressed that the objective of the plan should be to upgrade the skill set of the youth by imparting quality and market relevant training to them, strengthen the institutional mechanism with modern technological trends for skill development thereby ensuring timely placement to create ample opportunities of employment for the unemployed youth of the District.