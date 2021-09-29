DC Srinagar reviews implementation of JKCCIP

The meeting held threadbare discussions to resolve the issues of Telecom Operators regarding the installation of mobile towers, telecom infrastructure, emission of radiations etc. The process of granting NoCs from Municipal Corporation, Urban Local Bodies and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India were also discussed, the statement said.

The DC stressed on better coordination among Government Departments, Nodal agencies and all Telecom Operators to ensure enhanced mobile communication services in the district. He asked them to adhere to deadlines strictly.

The DC also asked the concerned Departments to expedite the process of NOCs so that Telecom Operators are timely facilitated. He further stressed on grant of time bound permissions and early resolution of issues.

He also said that decisions regarding NoCs and sealing/ unsealing of mobile towers would be taken on the basis of the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy of J&K (JKCCIP).