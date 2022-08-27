DC Srinagar reviews implementation of schemes under Social Welfare, Labour Departments

Likewise, under Rehabilitation of militant victims (RMV) scheme, 306 beneficiaries are registered with the department who are availing the monthly benefits. Under National Foundation for Communal Harmony(NFCH), 65 destitute/orphan child(students), whose parents or main bread earner is killed or permanently incapacitated in communal, caste, ethnic and violence are registered with the Department and are entitled for Assistance in shape of scholarships.

With regard to providing prosthetic Aids to the physically disabled persons, it was given out that 77 Motorized Tricycles, 20 Hearing aids, 5 Hearing aid appliances and 3 Tricycles have been distributed among the beneficiaries of the District. During the meeting, the functioning of Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) and One Stop Centre also came under discussion. The DC asked the concerned Officers to ensure these centres are functioning properly to provide timely assistance to the needy women.

On the occasion, the DC also held threadbare deliberations on Deliverables approved for District Social Welfare Office Srinagar