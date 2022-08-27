DC Srinagar reviews implementation of schemes under Social Welfare, Labour Departments

Srinagar, Aug 27: In order to review the progress and implementation and extension of benefits of various Government schemes under Social Welfare and Labour Departments, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting of Officers of all line here.
The Deputy Commissioner held a threadbare deliberation on implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes and took a comprehensive review of schemes including providing of Scholarships, National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) & State Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS), prividing Nutrition among Anganwari beneficiaries and progress of survey for identification of eligible beneficiaries under ISSS/NSAP/NFBS/RMV, Bal Ashram & Nari Niketan, besides disbursement of pension through different Social Welfare schemes also came into discussion.
At the outset, the District Social Welfare Officer gave a detailed Powerpoint presentation and apprised the DC about the functioning of the Department and targets achieved so far. He informed that the amount to the tune of over Rs 60 crore is being disbursed among 60360 pension cases(beneficiaries) in Srinagar District under Integrated Social Assistance Scheme(ISSS) through which a monthly pension of Rs. 1000 is given to old age BPL persons, having age of 60 years for men and 55 years for women, persons having disability 40% or more and widows, divorcees and destitute having meagre source of income beneficiaries categories. He also informed that 5745 cases registered in the District are being providing scholarships under different categories including Post Matric Scholarship to Minority Students, Merit Cum Means Scholarship to Minority Students and Pre Matric Scholarship to Minority Students. Similarly, under the State Marriage Assistance scheme, 77 cases were sanctioned and payments were disbursed among the beneficiaries. Under the scheme every household girl of marriageable age belonging to PHH/AAY category is eligible to receive marriage assistance of Rs 50000 after fulfilling eligibility conditions.
Likewise, under Rehabilitation of militant victims (RMV) scheme, 306 beneficiaries are registered with the department who are availing the monthly benefits. Under National Foundation for Communal Harmony(NFCH), 65 destitute/orphan child(students), whose parents or main bread earner is killed or permanently incapacitated in communal, caste, ethnic and violence are registered with the Department and are entitled for Assistance in shape of scholarships.
With regard to providing prosthetic Aids to the physically disabled persons, it was given out that 77 Motorized Tricycles, 20 Hearing aids, 5 Hearing aid appliances and 3 Tricycles have been distributed among the beneficiaries of the District. During the meeting, the functioning of Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) and One Stop Centre also came under discussion. The DC asked the concerned Officers to ensure these centres are functioning properly to provide timely assistance to the needy women.
On the occasion, the DC also held threadbare deliberations on Deliverables approved for District Social Welfare Office Srinagar
The DC also took firsthand appraisal about the implemention of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme being implemented in the District at Anganwari level for the children in the age group of 0-6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers with the objective to improve the nutritional and health status of the children and lay foundation for proper psychological, physical and social development of the child.
On the occasion, the DC asked the Programme Officer, ICDS to monitor the survey and mobilize the concerned staff for the same. He emphasised on holding awareness regarding different Government launched welfare schemes particularly among Anganwadi beneficiaries. While reviewing the progress achieved in implementation of different schemes under Labour Department, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised by the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Srinagar that an amount of Rs 38.72 lakh has been disbursed among 541 registered Construction workers beneficiaries(students) of the District as lower education assistance.
While Rs 15.26 lakh were disbursed among 39 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board(BOCWB) as Education Assistance, Chronic Assistance, Death and Disability compensation during the current fiscal.
With regard to Registration of workers, the DC was informed that over 1.87 lakh workers have been registered on E-SHRAM Portal in the District so far. Speaking on the occasion, the DC called upon the Officers of the concerned Departments to put dedicated efforts in ensuring 100 per cent saturation of Social Security and Beneficiary-Oriented schemes in the District and called for laying a special focus on cent per cent coverage under all Social Welfare schemes.
The DC said this is a collective responsibility of all of us to make sure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind. He stressed upon the Officers to take comprehensive measures to reach out to all eligible beneficiaries, besides making the Welfare schemes easily accessible to the people so that maximum beneficiaries of the district can reap the benefits.