DC Srinagar reviews integration of PM-KISAN data with Revenue records

Srinagar, Aug 30: In order to review the online integration of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) data with Revenue Records of beneficiaries on the Portal a joint meeting of Revenue and Agriculture Officers was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.
Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Agriculture Officer, all Tehsildars, Lead District Manager and other concerned officers.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review with regard to Bulk uploading of Revenue Record of PM-KISAN beneficiaries, completion of e-KYC process and saturation of bank accounts of PM-KISAN.
The DC was apprised that as many as 16631 beneficiaries of Srinagar District are registered with the Agriculture Department and e KYC of 13814 beneficiaries has been completed so far.
The DC asked the Chief Agriculture Officer to submit the pending details regarding related to PM-KISAN by August 31.
The DC also stressed that resolution of all pendency in e-KYC in a time bound manner while Lead District Bank Manager was asked to take all possible steps and mobilize the manpower in all the bank branches in the District to ensure that the pendency on account of linking of bank accounts of all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with NPCL is done before 3rd September.
Reviewing the Revenue Tehsil wise target achieved, the DC was informed that out of total 7502 cases received in all tehsils of the District including North, Panthachowk, Channapora, Eidgah, Shalteng, South and Khanyar Tehsils 5704 cases have been verified by the concerned Revenue authorities as on date and revenue records of eligible beneficiaries have been handed over to Agriculture Department.
On the occasion, the DC asked the officers to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the scheme and asked to activate their field staff and integrate PM-KISAN data with Revenue record and e-KYC process of the scheme by September 03, 2022.