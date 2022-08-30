DC Srinagar reviews integration of PM-KISAN data with Revenue records

The DC was apprised that as many as 16631 beneficiaries of Srinagar District are registered with the Agriculture Department and e KYC of 13814 beneficiaries has been completed so far.

The DC asked the Chief Agriculture Officer to submit the pending details regarding related to PM-KISAN by August 31.

The DC also stressed that resolution of all pendency in e-KYC in a time bound manner while Lead District Bank Manager was asked to take all possible steps and mobilize the manpower in all the bank branches in the District to ensure that the pendency on account of linking of bank accounts of all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with NPCL is done before 3rd September.