DC Srinagar reviews Power scenario, Water Supply, stock position

Srinagar, Mar 20: In connection with forthcoming Holy month of Ramadhan, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday chaired a meeting here to take review of the preparations being made by all line Departments for ensuring all basic amenities and supplies during the blessed month.
The DC also finalised the arrangements for observance of upcoming Festivals of Navroz and Navratra being celebrated on March 21 and March 22 respectively.
At the outset, the DC sought a detailed action plan from concerned Departments regarding the arrangements being put in place during Holy month of Ramadan related to electricity, water supply, cleanliness, transport, parking and medical facilities etc.
The DC directed the Department of PDD to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the month, particularly during Sehri and Iftari times. He asked the PHE Department to make proactive arrangements for adequate supply of drinking water in all areas of the District.
Similarly, the department of FCS&CA was asked to ensure adequate supply of essentials including Ration, LPG supply and availability of all essentials at Government approved rates.
He also stressed on deploying special teams under the supervision of SDM, East and SDM West from tomorrow to carry out market checking in order to curb profiteering, hoarding of essentials in the market, in addition to maintain quality and standard of the food items.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of the Navroz and Navratra festivities.