DC Srinagar reviews preparations for Republic Day celebration

Srinagar, Jan 15: In connection with celebration of forthcoming 73rd Republic Day-2022, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar today took stock of preparatory activities at Sher i Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here.
Besides, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal, the meeting was attendant by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, SDM, West, SDM East, ACR, Senior Officers of R&B, PHE, PDD Health, Education, Information, Cultural Academy, Hospitality & Protocol, SMC, Fire & Emergency, Mechanical Engineering, SRTC and other line Departments, besides senior Officers of Police, ITBPT, CRPF also participated in the meeting.
Detailed discussion at the venue was held regarding security arrangements, parade/band contingents of Army, CRPF, Police, School children, Cultural items, Seating arrangements, Transport, Parking arrangements, Sanitation, Drinking water, Electricity, Medical aid and other emergency facilities.
It was informed that the main Republic Day function will be organised at the Cricket Stadium, Sonwar here.
The DC directed the concerned to ensure arrangements regarding various facilities including transport, parking, seating, availability of drinking water, uninterrupted electricity supply, deployment of health, fire and emergency staff and equipment, cultural programmes and illumination of important government buildings.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed on strict compliance to the COVID SOPs and CAB by the participating contingents and audience. The DC also stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the stadium to ensure hassle-free celebrations of Republic Day function.