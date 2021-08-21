DC Srinagar reviews progress of SVAMITVA scheme

On the occasion, the DDC highlighted the objectives of SVAMITVA Scheme. He informed that the scheme provides the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited rural areas in villages which, in turn, would enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking benefits.

The DDC asked the officers to complete the process of demarcation of migrant properties by August 24. He also directed them to undertake survey and field verification of migrant properties in the district and complete the same by August 27. He further asked them to ensure all revenue entries are free from discrepancy.

While reviewing the progress on removing encroachments, the DDC called all the Tehsildars of Srinagar to launch an intensified Anti encroachment drive across district from Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner Nazool, SS Bali, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rayees Ahmad, SDM East, OwaisMushtaq and SDM West AkshayLabroo besides District Panchayat Officer, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers and other concerned were present in the meeting.