DC Srinagar reviews progress of works of DCP under Area Development Fund

The meeting discussed detailed proposals under the District Capex Plan, 2021-22 including physical status of projects targeted for completion in the current fiscal, and progress of works under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

At the outset, the DDC highlighted the role of elected DDCs, BDCs and Panchayat members. He said that the District Development Plan has assumed immense significance after the formulation of District Development Councils, Block Development Councils thereby completing the three tier PRI system to ensure democratic decentralization.

He informed that for the first time, proportionate funding to all three tiers of PRIs is being ensured to cater to the development aspirations of the people through DDCs, BDCs and Panchayats. Funds to the tune of Rs 25 lakh per Block Development Council, Rs 10 crore to District Development Council out of the budget has been provisioned, while Rs 23.30 lakh per Panchayat has been earmarked out of ULB/ PRI grants this time to achieve development targets.

While reviewing the action plan prepared to carry out the developmental works in Srinagar district under Area Development Fund, the DDC asked the officers to reconcile the works nomenclature and check out any redundancy in works and submit the pending estimates by 8th September. He also directed for completing the tendering process of all developmental works by September 10, 2021 to speed up the pace of works. He directed for completing all estimations and feasibility of all for early authorization.

The DDC also constituted a District Capex Follow up Cell for monitoring and speedy completions of works.

He directed the officers to work in coordinated manner with line departments and in consultation with PRIs. He also exhorted the officers to work with synergy to achieve development goals well in time keeping in view the working season.

Earlier, the Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar informed that as many as 310 works have been identified by concerned District Development Committees, Block Development Committees and other Panchayat Raj Institutions in the district. He further informed that authorization for 70 percent of works has been completed while 50 percent funds have been released so far. Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammed Yaseen Lone, Additional Commissioner Development, District Panchayat Officer, Executive Engineer R&B and other concerned Engineers and Officers were present in the meeting.

