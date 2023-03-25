DC Srinagar reviews progress of works on Highway Projects

Srinagar, Mar 25: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Saturday chaired a meeting of Officers, representatives of Beacon and NHAI working on part of Srinagar Ring Road project at Rambirgarh-Pratabgarh, Slip Roads, SrinagarNarbal Road & Loops at Lasjan Intersection here.
The meeting was held to resolve land issues of major developmental projects taken up to improve Highway connectivity in District.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner was given first hand appraisal about the progress of work on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri(NH-1) KM-16+500 to 17+400 section of Srinagar Ring Road project at Rambirgarh-Pratabgarh involving 57 kanals and 12 marlas of land acquired under the Project.
After holding a detailed discussion on the matter, the DC asked for constituting a Committee comprising the Officers of Sericulture, Social Forestry, Beacon and its consultant to assess the cost of trees on the acquired land. The Committee shall submit the report within a week’s time so that necessary compensation in respect of trees is given to the affected to accelerate the pace of work on the project.
While reviewing the present status of construction of Slip Roads and Loops for smooth flow of traffic at Lasjan intersection, the DC was informed that the structure estimate received from Superintending Engineer PWD(R&B) Circle Srinagar/Budgam has been forwarded to Project Director NHAI. The DC was further informed that estimates for left out land and left out structures coming in the Project have also been received from Superintending Engineer PWD(R&B) Circle Srinagar/Budgam and forwarded to NHAI for its authentication.
On the occasion, the DC asked the NHAI to speed up the process at their end in order to ensure time bound execution of works.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Officers and concerned executing agencies to speed up the pace of works being carried out on the projects and complete them under set timelines. He called upon them to ensure all major developmental projects are carried without any further delay for the larger public interest. The DC said that the projects are of immense public importance and are being strictly monitored by higher authorities for the earliest completion. He said timely completion of these projects will prove helpful towards overcoming traffic jams and improving road connectivity to ensure smooth plying of traffic on the highway.
The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Collector PWD, TehsildarShalteng, Tehsildar, Panthchowk, Project Director NHAI, Deputy Officer Commanding Beacon and other concerned.