DC Srinagar reviews progress of works on Highway Projects

After holding a detailed discussion on the matter, the DC asked for constituting a Committee comprising the Officers of Sericulture, Social Forestry, Beacon and its consultant to assess the cost of trees on the acquired land. The Committee shall submit the report within a week’s time so that necessary compensation in respect of trees is given to the affected to accelerate the pace of work on the project.

While reviewing the present status of construction of Slip Roads and Loops for smooth flow of traffic at Lasjan intersection, the DC was informed that the structure estimate received from Superintending Engineer PWD(R&B) Circle Srinagar/Budgam has been forwarded to Project Director NHAI. The DC was further informed that estimates for left out land and left out structures coming in the Project have also been received from Superintending Engineer PWD(R&B) Circle Srinagar/Budgam and forwarded to NHAI for its authentication.