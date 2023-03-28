DC Srinagar reviews public service delivery mechanism

Srinagar, Mar 28: To review the functioning of Revenue Department and take Tehsil wise appraisal about Revenue related public services delivery system in the District, a meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, MohammadAijazAsad here.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review and progress of all Tehsils of the District on various issues including status of Jamabandies, status of mutations, progress on digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, status of migrant offline/online grievances, updation of cases on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS), Online services delivery system.
During the meeting, Tehsil wise status regarding payment of ex-gratia assistance to families of the deceased due to covid-19 was also reviewed.
While reviewing progress with regard to digitization and updation process of Jamabandies and scanning of revenue records as per the targets, the DC asked all the Tehsildars to clear pendencies and ensure proofreading and attestation of all pending Jamabandies within 10 days.